"You don't want to have words with me" - Becky Lynch has a strong message for WWE Hall of Famer

Becky Lynch recently sent a warning to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Big Time Becks is one of the most active WWE Superstars on social media and uses it to her advantage. She is no stranger to taking shots at her fellow WWE Superstars and even a few legends.

Stratus will be hosting this weekend's live events in Canada. She promoted her appearances in a video on Twitter, namedropping a few current RAW stars, including Lynch, in her message:

"I'm excited to, like, exchange words with Becky Lynch for example and tell her how I feel about how she spoke about my girl Lita," said Trish. "(I'm excited to) see Canada's favorite superstar Kevin Owens, of course, and maybe I'll take a selfie with Austin Theory and make them look good for once."

The RAW Women's Champion did not respond kindly. Lynch stated that she was always more of a Lita fan, yet still "ended her":

"I was always more of a Lita fan…. And I still ended her. You don’t want to have words with me Trish," replied Becky.

Becky Lynch will walk into WrestleMania as the WWE RAW Women's Champion

When active, Becky Lynch has been a Women's Champion since WrestleMania 35. She vacated her RAW Women's Championship in May 2020 due to pregnancy and won the SmackDown title from Bianca Belair on her return at SummerSlam 2021.

After moving to RAW and swapping titles with Charlotte Flair, Big Time Becks is set to take on The EST of WWE once again at WrestleMania. Belair is expected to dethrone Lynch on Night One of The Show of Shows, which would conclude their storied rivalry.

Regardless, a match between Lynch and Stratus would be huge. The Canadian star last wrestled at SummerSlam 2019, where she lost to Charlotte Flair. She could return for one more match against Lynch, much like Lita did for Elimination Chamber this year.

