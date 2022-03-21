Becky Lynch mocks Roman Reigns in five-word Instagram comment

Becky Lynch recently responded to a WWE post about Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship reign by gloating about her own success as RAW Women’s Champion.

Reigns reached 567 days as Universal Champion before his latest victory at a live event in Huntsville, Alabama on Sunday. WWE celebrated The Tribal Chief’s lengthy reign by sharing a picture of him on Instagram alongside the title.

Lynch has been known to troll her fellow WWE Superstars on social media in the past. In response to the post, she boasted about her 600+ days as a title holder since WrestleMania 35:

"That's cute. I'm over 600."

Becky Lynch commented on WWE's post

Lynch is set to defend her title against long-term rival Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, April 2. Belair is currently out of action after suffering a storyline injury to her throat, but she is expected to return in time for WrestleMania.

Reigns will also be involved in a high-profile match at the two-night extravaganza. The former Shield member is due to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title unification match on Sunday, April 3.

Becky Lynch vs. Roman Reigns: Whose title reign has lasted longer?

Becky Lynch won the RAW Women’s Championship 1,077 days ago at WrestleMania 35. She held the title for 398 days before relinquishing it in May 2020 during her pregnancy announcement on RAW.

Upon her return at SummerSlam 2021, Lynch won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair in a 26-second match. Her reign lasted 62 days before she exchanged the title with Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship in October 2021.

At the time of writing, Lynch’s latest RAW Women’s Championship reign has lasted 150 days. Combining that number with her other reigns, she has held a major title for all 610 days that she has been active since WrestleMania 35.

By contrast, Roman Reigns’ current Universal Championship tenure has now lasted 568 days. He won the title from Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat match, which also included Braun Strowman, at Payback in August 2020.

