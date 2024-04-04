Becky Lynch pushes for change in WWE ahead of WrestleMania

Becky Lynch is seemingly pushing for change in WWE ahead of her marquee match at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

The veteran emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February to earn a Women's World Championship bout against Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator successfully defended the title against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber and has made her rivalry with The Man personal on RAW.

Ripley even mentioned Lynch's daughter, which prompted an emotional response from the RAW star. Lynch attacked Ripley during her appearance on The MMA Hour on Monday.

Big Time Becks appeared on The Breakfast Club today to promote WrestleMania and her newly released memoir. During the conversation, Becky Lynch stated that she hasn't signed a WWE contract in three years and believes she should be paid as much as a top male star in the company.

"The last contract I signed was three years ago. I was coming back after having my kid. When I left, I left on top. It's one of those things where, sometimes in a male dominated sport, we're historically like, 'Thank you. Thank you for that. I don't want to make any waves.' It was one of those things where I was like, 'No, I deserve this,'" said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch added that there is no reason why she shouldn't be paid as much as a top guy and that she has proven her worth countless times.

"There is no reason why I should not be getting paid the same as a top guy. Becase of my gender? No. You can put me in any main event. You can put me in any main event and it makes sense. I've proved that time and time again. So, compensate me fairly, please. It is that of having to ask for more. 'I'm so grateful that you're paying me more than we used to be paid, but I still need more.' You're always pushing that barrier. It's come a long way and I love to see it," she added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

WWE RAW star puts Becky Lynch on her Mount Rushmore

Rhea Ripley has praised Becky Lynch ahead of their title match at WrestleMania XL.

The Women's World Champion was recently a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where she revealed her Mount Rushmore of female WWE Superstars. Ripley named herself, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

"I mean, I have got to put Mami on it, I've got to. And then, I don't know. I'd probably go with Bianca (Belair). I love Bianca. Probably Becky (Lynch), right now we've got beef but I'd go Becky, and then my arch nemesis Charlotte (Flair) probably, she said. [From 52:35 - 52:58]

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion and has been dominant ever since. It will be fascinating to see who leaves The Show of Shows as the reigning Women's World Champion this weekend.

