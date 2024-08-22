Becky Lynch reacts after Seth Rollins achieves major milestone outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to social media to react after her husband, Seth Rollins, achieved a major milestone outside the Stamford-based promotion. Both The Man and The Visionary are currently absent from television.

Lynch last competed inside the squared circle on the May 27, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, where she locked horns with Liv Morgan in a rematch for the Women's World Championship but could not reclaim the title from the now Judgment Day member. Meanwhile, Rollins was recently written off of TV after a brutal attack Bronson Reed. Many reports suggested that the former Shield member needed some time off due to a real-life injury.

Seth Rollins has achieved a major milestone outside of WWE as his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy completed 10 years. Rollins and his former teammate Marek Brave recently shared an emotional message on Instagram.

This post caught his wife, Becky Lynch's attention and she reacted to it. The former Women's World Champion reposted The Visionary's achievement without any captions.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

Screenshot of Becky Lynch's Instagram story (Credit: Becky's Instagram)

WWE star Becky Lynch said she loved hanging around with Seth Rollins before they got into a relationship

During an interview with Ash Crossan of ET, Becky Lynch said that she always felt a deep connection and a strong bond with Seth Rollins.

Lynch also mentioned that she loved hanging out with The Visionary during WWE shows before they got into a relationship.

"I feel like there was always a deep connection with him. Like, there was always a bond. He used to tease me, but in a way that was so loving. I'd always run up to him and I'd tell him these stupid jokes and he'd tell me I was the worst and then we'd go our separate ways. But I would always look forward to seeing him so much. He was the person, if we had a joint pay-per-view [event], that I would look forward to seeing the most. I just loved hanging around with him."

It will be interesting to see when Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will return to WWE television.

