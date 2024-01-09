Becky Lynch reveals post-WWE plans

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's biggest stars, but she already knows what she plans on doing when it's time to hang up the boots and put an end to her in-ring career.

The Man has been wrestling for more than two decades now. Lynch has been with WWE since signing a developmental contract in 2013. Since then she has made a massive name for herself as one of the most popular WWE Superstars ever, one of the faces of the company, and with numerous title reigns and other achievements.

Becky Lynch recently appeared on Casual Podcast with Brad Tate and was asked if she has any plans for when her in-ring career is over.

"I suppose, writing books and performance is something that I've always loved. I've studied it, I've got my degree in acting. I don't know if you saw a little role that I played as Cyndi Lauper, but acting is something that I've loved for a long time and it's something I've studied and got my degree in. That is something I'd like to pursue. Also, writing is very much something that I love and there could be something there, too. Only time will tell," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Lynch will release her first book in March. Before signing with WWE, she did some work as an actress, was cast in several plays, and did stunt work.

Lynch's film debut came in 2018 as she starred as Maddy Hayes in The Marine 6. She appeared as herself on Showtime's Billions in 2020, then starred as Cyndi Lauper on season three of NBC's Young Rock. The Man also provided the voice of Axehammer in the animated movie Rumble from 2021.

Becky Lynch wants to take on top WWE star at WrestleMania 40

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is picking up with the WWE Royal Rumble in less than three weeks. While Becky Lynch is currently dealing with Nia Jax, she has another opponent in mind for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Man recently appeared on Strutting From Gorilla and made it clear that she wants to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship. Lynch knocked The Eradicator for how her reign has gone.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]," she said.

Lynch vs. Ripley at WrestleMania 40 would be a huge match for obvious reasons, but part of the draw is that this would be their first-ever main roster singles TV match.

What is your prediction for Becky Lynch's storyline at WrestleMania 40? Where does Lynch rank on your list of all-time WWE greats? Sound off in the comments below!