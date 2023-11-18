Becky Lynch's WarGames spot should have been taken by a sensational 31-year-old star’s debut, according to WWE Universe

The wrestling world is abuzz with questions surrounding Becky Lynch's participation in Survivor Series WarGames, as many fans had hoped for a surprise WWE debut by a 31-year-old star.

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the team comprising Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi sought out a fourth member to join their ranks, finding themselves outnumbered by the Damage CTRL faction ahead of Survivor Series.

Despite lingering backstage tensions, The Queen reached out to her former friend, extending an olive branch for the upcoming WarGames match. The Man answered the call and emerged on the blue brand, showing up as the fourth team member, ready to face off against the formidable quartet of Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka.

While Lynch's inclusion was met with excitement by some fans, others expressed disappointment, believing that a different superstar would have been a more fitting choice. One name that floated around among the WWE Universe was Jade Cargill, who many envisioned making an electrifying debut instead of Big Time Becks.

After signing a multi-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023, the 31-year-old star has yet to make her in-ring debut but has made appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Given her impending debut and the grand stage of Survivor Series WarGames, many fans believe Cargill would have been a more fitting choice as the fourth member of the babyface team. Her debut in such a high-profile match would have undoubtedly ignited the wrestling world and set the stage for a captivating career in WWE.

While Becky Lynch undoubtedly brings her own star power and experience to the WarGames match, the WWE Universe believes Cargill's potential debut represents an opportunity to introduce a fresh face and create a new star.

Becky Lynch's recent unfortunate record drew 4.2 million viewers

The former RAW Women's Champion recently participated in the popular trivia game show Celebrity Jeopardy! alongside the iconic Home Alone child star Macaulay Culkin and comedian Rachel Dratch.

Big Time Becks faced an uncharacteristic challenge during her appearance on the game show, leaving a trail of unanswered clues in her wake. In a record-breaking feat, Lynch became the first contestant in the show's history to fail to answer a single question correctly.

As per Wrestle Features on Twitter, despite her rough performance, Becky Lynch's episode of Jeopardy managed to draw an impressive 4.2 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode of the season so far, as her star power and entertainment value remain undeniable.

Only time will tell if WWE pulls the trigger on the five vs. five format for the Women's WarGames match, with Jade Cargill being added as the final member alongside Becky Lynch, Flair, Belair, and Shotzi at Survivor Series.

