Becky Lynch sends a cute three-word message to Seth Rollins, reacts to his Instagram post

Becky Lynch took to social media to send a three-word message to Seth Rollins as she reacted to her husband's wholesome Instagram post.

Lynch recently competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She is currently gunning for the Women's World Championship held by Rhea Ripley and is hoping to face The Eradicator at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to Instagram, Rollins sent a wholesome birthday message to his wife. He wrote:

"To my partner, my wife, my best friend… To the greatest to ever do it…Happy Birthday! Love always, Your biggest fan (and the luckiest man alive) @beckylynchwwe."

In response to Rollins' post, Lynch wrote:

"I love you," wrote Lynch.

Becky Lynch sent a heartfelt message celebrating her 37th birthday

Despite not winning the Women's Royal Rumble, Lynch was in good spirits as she thanked her fans for the birthday messages. Lynch wrote:

"Yiz sure do know how to make a gal feel special. Thank you all for the birthday messages and love. I am truly humbled and grateful. I spent the day with my little family and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. What a life. I do have a few birthday wishes but my da used to always say if you talk to much about them they get lost in the wind. And we can't be having that now. Love and magic."

Lynch was recently involved in a feud with Nia Jax. Jax defeated The Man at RAW: Day 1. In the Women's Royal Rumble, Becky was eliminated in a spot involving Jade Cargill and the returning Naomi.

