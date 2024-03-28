Becky Lynch sends heartfelt message to WWE fans following major accomplishment

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has shared a heartfelt message to fans following a major accomplishment outside of the company. Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month in Australia to earn a title match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

The Man has been distracted with battles against Nia Jax and Liv Morgan in recent weeks but finally confronted Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Lynch got emotional during the promo after Ripley brought up her daughter and suggested that she would be calling her Mami after WrestleMania.

Lynch's memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, was released yesterday, and the RAW star took to social media to send a message to her fans. She stated that she has already met so many fans and is looking forward to meeting many more during her book tour.

"Kicked off the Becky Book tour yesterday and it’s already been an incredible time. I’m so glad that I’ve met so many of you already and I’m looking forward to meeting a lot more of you during this book tour!" she wrote.

Becky Lynch on battling Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania

Becky Lynch commented on her upcoming Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley.

Speaking with Clutchpoints, Becky Lynch stated that she would love for her WrestleMania match to open the show. She revealed she has never opened a WrestleMania before and claimed it was a great spot on the card because fans are so excited to be at the event.

"I would love to open the show! I would love that! I've never opened WrestleMania before. To open this one, as big as it is in Philadelphia, I'm just putting that out there. It would be pretty cool because if it's not the main event, I always want to be the opening spot. It's always a great place on the card because people are so excited! Just be that first match for that whole event; give me enough time that I can relax and really enjoy Colby [Seth Rollins] main eventing WrestleMania and getting to watch him do that because that will be so special,'' said Becky Lynch. [H/T: Fightful]

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 last year to become champion. It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch can finally dethrone The Judgment Day member at The Show of Shows next weekend.

