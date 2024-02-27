Becky Lynch sends message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Elimination Chamber saw Becky Lynch secure her spot at WrestleMania 40. The year is shaping up to be a huge one for the RAW Superstar, who just checked in with a message ahead of tonight's post-PLE episode.

The Man will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania due to her win in the Women's Elimination Chamber. While Lynch is preparing for her big match, she's also gearing up for a big book release in just one month.

"Becky Lynch: The Man; Not Your Average Average Girl" is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 26. Lynch took to X this evening to plug the release and remind fans about her book signing tour.

"Not your average average wrestling story. My book is out in exactly one month and book signings are selling out fast, get your tickets while you can!" she wrote.

The Eradicator and Lynch have worked several non-televised and multi-woman matches over the years. WrestleMania 40 will actually mark their second televised singles bout after they wrestled to a no contest on the November 20, 2019 edition of WWE NXT.

Becky Lynch talks allegations against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Former WWE owner Vince McMahon has left parent company TKO after the wrestling world was shocked by the latest allegations of sexual misconduct against the sports entertainment pioneer.

There are some WWE stars who have started taking questions about their former boss. Speaking to Inside the Ropes, Becky Lynch noted that the allegations are horrible and hard to reconcile with as she's had a different experience with the company.

"I've been fortunate in my career that I've always felt supported by the company. These allegations are horrible. It's hard to reconcile, as a talent and as a woman, but my experience in WWE has only ever been amazing. Yes, in the beginning, there were some restrictions put on things. We couldn't punch, we had to hair pull, there were weird things there. Being able to push us forward, push women forward, I'm very grateful for that and the opportunity to even have my family. This company...some of these things are hard to reconcile," she said.

The Man had a big weekend in Australia as she won the Women's Elimination Chamber to earn a WrestleMania 40 match with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Lynch later opened up and got emotional when discussing the history-making win.

Do you think Vince McMahon will ever work in wrestling again? What is your prediction for Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments below!