Becky Lynch reacts to "horrible" allegations against Vince McMahon

Becky Lynch has commented on the allegations against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The 78-year-old resigned from the company after a lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant came to light.

The Man was in action last night in the Women's Elimination Chamber match against Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair. Liv Morgan rolled up The EST for a stunning elimination but then turned around into a Manhandle Slam from Lynch. The veteran will now challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes, Becky Lynch reacted to the disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon. She noted that the allegations are horrible and difficult to process because she has had a much different experience in the company.

"I've been fortunate in my career that I've always felt supported by the company. These allegations are horrible. It's hard to reconcile, as a talent and as a woman, but my experience in WWE has only ever been amazing. Yes, in the beginning, there were some restrictions put on things. We couldn't punch, we had to hair pull, there were weird things there. Being able to push us forward, push women forward, I'm very grateful for that and the opportunity to even have my family. This company...some of these things are hard to reconcile," said Becky Lynch. [H/T: Fightful]

Becky Lynch gets emotional about victory at WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch punched her ticket to WrestleMania 40 by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match last night. Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax in the main event of last night's premium live event and will square off against Big Time Becks at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

In an interview with Byron Saxton on WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch revealed why winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match was important to her. She noted that it felt good to fulfill her promise and win the match at the premium live event last night.

"Well, it makes me feel good, but not just because I won. Because for the last little while, I made a few promises to the people and to myself. I said that I needed to end Nia Jax, and I didn't. Tonight, she's now the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. She could be the champion come WrestleMania, and I told the people that I was going to win the Royal Rumble, and I didn't. So, as good as winning felt, it felt good that I kept up my promise to the people and to myself. Now, if Rhea Ripley can hold up her end of the deal, Mami and The Man will collide at WrestleMania," said Becky Lynch.

Cody Rhodes recently referred to the ongoing situation with Vince McMahon as a "dark cloud" hanging over the promotion. It will be interesting to see how the company handles the situation moving forward.

