Becky Lynch sends a message to current champion after his WrestleMania main event win

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch shared a heartfelt message to her good friend Sami Zayn on Instagram after a successful WrestleMania main event.

Becky Lynch teamed up with Lita and Trish Stratus to face Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One. The Hall of Famers and Lynch picked up a big win to push their story forward.

Meanwhile, Night One of The Show of Shows was main evented by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The duo challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and won it to begin their first tag team title reign on the main roster together.

Lynch and Zayn are known to be good friends behind the scenes. They teamed up during the 2018 Mixed Match Challenge but failed to defeat Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss and were knocked out of the tournament.

Becky shared a Then vs. Now photo of the two superstars with the following message on her Instagram story:

"We couldn’t even win a match on Mixed Match Challenge. Two WrestleMania main event winners," Becky wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

The Man main evented WrestleMania 35 and won both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championship. Four years later, Sami Zayn won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Becky Lynch is open to letting her daughter join WWE

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been in a relationship since 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter Roux into the world on December 4, 2020. The Man and The Visionary tied the knot months later, in June 2021.

In a recent interview on KTLA 5 with Rollins, she was asked if she would allow her daughter to follow in her parent’s footsteps and become a pro wrestler.

Lynch said she wanted to let her daughter do whatever makes her happy. She added that professional wrestling had given them a great life, and there would be no reason to stop her from becoming a wrestler and joining WWE.

"If she wants to. I want her to do whatever makes her happy, and it's afforded us a great life," Becky said.

SRFans Media @SRFansMedia



Seth talking about Logan Paul and his punchable face and Becky & Seth talking about their daughter and whether they want her involved in wrestling #BeckyLynch KTLA Interview Thread!Seth talking about Logan Paul and his punchable face and Becky & Seth talking about their daughter and whether they want her involved in wrestling #SethRollins KTLA Interview Thread!Seth talking about Logan Paul and his punchable face and Becky & Seth talking about their daughter and whether they want her involved in wrestling #SethRollins #BeckyLynch https://t.co/RIKxwjT14U

Roux is still very young and has a bright future ahead of her. It will be interesting to see if The First Couple in Wrestling’s daughter follows in their footsteps to become a second-generation superstar.

