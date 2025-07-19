  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Besides Bill Goldberg, Gage Goldberg thinks one WWE star has the best spear (Exclusive)

Besides Bill Goldberg, Gage Goldberg thinks one WWE star has the best spear (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 19, 2025 17:29 GMT
Bill Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Bill Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Gage Goldberg attended Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 to watch his father's WWE retirement match against Gunther. In an exclusive interview, Bill Goldberg's son gave his thoughts on Bron Breakker's execution of the spear.

Ad

In 1997, Bill Goldberg began using the spear as his finisher in WCW. Several wrestlers have adopted the hard-hitting move since then, including Breakker, Charlotte Flair, Edge, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns.

Gage told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he spoke to Breakker backstage at Saturday Night's Main Event. During the conversation, the 19-year-old said the RAW star's spear is the best in WWE today.

"I did bring up the spear a little bit because, I mean, he's doing it really well," Gage stated. "I will say, out of everyone who does the spear in today's agenda, he does the best, I would say." [4:58 – 5:09]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

youtube-cover
Ad

Watch the video above to hear Gage Goldberg reveal why he apologized to referee Charles Robinson after Saturday Night's Main Event.

Gage Goldberg compares his father and Bron Breakker's spears

Bill Goldberg landed his trademark spear on Gunther in his final WWE bout. However, The Ring General survived the iconic move and picked up the win via submission to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad
Ad

Although he likes Bron Breakker's devastating offense, Gage Goldberg thinks his father still has the best spear in wrestling:

"Well, I mean, I can't have my dad because he's the OG, he's the original, he's gonna win it any day of the week, but then it's Bron, for sure." [5:25 – 5:35]

In recent months, Breakker has become part of a dominant faction on RAW alongside Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins. On July 14, he defeated Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Penta in a gauntlet match before losing to CM Punk.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications