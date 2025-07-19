Besides Bill Goldberg, Gage Goldberg thinks one WWE star has the best spear (Exclusive)

Gage Goldberg attended Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 to watch his father's WWE retirement match against Gunther. In an exclusive interview, Bill Goldberg's son gave his thoughts on Bron Breakker's execution of the spear.In 1997, Bill Goldberg began using the spear as his finisher in WCW. Several wrestlers have adopted the hard-hitting move since then, including Breakker, Charlotte Flair, Edge, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns.Gage told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he spoke to Breakker backstage at Saturday Night's Main Event. During the conversation, the 19-year-old said the RAW star's spear is the best in WWE today.&quot;I did bring up the spear a little bit because, I mean, he's doing it really well,&quot; Gage stated. &quot;I will say, out of everyone who does the spear in today's agenda, he does the best, I would say.&quot; [4:58 – 5:09]Watch the video above to hear Gage Goldberg reveal why he apologized to referee Charles Robinson after Saturday Night's Main Event.Gage Goldberg compares his father and Bron Breakker's spearsBill Goldberg landed his trademark spear on Gunther in his final WWE bout. However, The Ring General survived the iconic move and picked up the win via submission to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.Although he likes Bron Breakker's devastating offense, Gage Goldberg thinks his father still has the best spear in wrestling:&quot;Well, I mean, I can't have my dad because he's the OG, he's the original, he's gonna win it any day of the week, but then it's Bron, for sure.&quot; [5:25 – 5:35]In recent months, Breakker has become part of a dominant faction on RAW alongside Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins. On July 14, he defeated Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Penta in a gauntlet match before losing to CM Punk.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.