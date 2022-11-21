Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has reacted to Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's century in the second match of the ongoing bilateral series between India and New Zealand.

The second match of the three-match series was played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, NZ. Coming out to bat at No.3, Surya went on to score an awe-inspiring 111* runs off 51 balls, taking India's total to 191/6 in 20 overs.

Apart from the fact that SKY scored his second T20I ton with a strike rate well above 200, his knock was made even more special by his signature 'high-risk-high reward' gameplay, knocking the ball all across the park.

McIntyre, who is one of the few WWE Superstars known for following Cricket, took to Twitter in the aftermath of the match to shower praise on the No.1 ICC-ranked T20I Batsman in the world.

"My man Sky Yadav coming through again. Best T20 player in the world right now!" McIntyre wrote.

The Kiwis never looked like they were in the match, and were bowled out for 126 in the 19th over, losing the match by 65 runs.

This was thanks to an impressive outing by the Indian bowlers, the pick of the buch being Deepak Hooda, who registered the best bowling figures by an Indian in New Zealand, picking four wickets for a mere 10 runs.

WWE has been embracing Cricket in the last few years

For much of its history, WWE has been predominantly active in North America. Now that the promotion seeks to spread itself in countries like Britain and India.

A prime example of this was when the promotion sent customized-WWE Championship replica belts to the English Cricket Team when they won the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Apart from this, the popularity of the sport has grown in the company as wrestlers from cricketing nations like England, India, Scotland, and Ireland have prominent roles on weekly television. One such wrestler is former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

In a 2018 interview with India Today, the Judgment Day leader showed interest in following the national Irish team. Despite admitting to not knowing much about the game, he shared his desire to meet the then-captain of the ICT, Virat Kohli.

"I'd love to meet the captain of the Indian cricket team. I think he [Virat Kohli] is kind of badass and everything. You know, I'd actually love to play a practice match and if he could show me a few tricks and teach me the laws of the game which I missed out on," said Balor.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda WWE star Finn Balor wants to play cricket with Virat Kohli dlvr.it/Q03TLr WWE star Finn Balor wants to play cricket with Virat Kohli dlvr.it/Q03TLr https://t.co/VyzViI8XUV

With WWE's popularity in India ever on the rise, do you see the company embrace the game more and more?

