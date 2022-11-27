"Best thing to come out" - Former female WWE star claims Sami Zayn has huge praise for Sami Zayn after epic Survivor Series WarGames win

At Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn helped The Bloodline secure a historic win. In doing so, he received massive praise from the WWE Universe once again.

Former company star Summer Rae also took to Twitter to praise The Honorary Uce. She claimed that Sami Uso is the best thing to come out of 2022.

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Bloodline leader Roman Reigns claimed that he would make Zayn a full-fledged member of the faction if his issues with Jey Uso weren't sorted.

Tensions between the Honorary Uce and Uso were at a fever pitch after Jey overheard him talking to Kevin Owens. Zayn assured Roman Reigns that his loyalties lie with The Bloodline.

"Sami Uso is the best thing to come out of 2022. Don’t @ me…" wrote Summer Rae.

Check out Summer Rae's tweet below:

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



During the closing stages of the men's Survivor Series WarGames Match, Sami Zayn finally crossed paths with Kevin Owens.

The two men are long-term friends. However, Zayn didn't hesitate to hit the former Universal Champion with a low blow. Eventually, he connected with a Helluva Kick, with Jey Uso following up with a splash to secure the win on the evening.

Post-match, Zayn was embraced by Reigns. Surprisingly, Jey also hugged it out with The Honorary Uce, who is now expected to play a big role in The Bloodline going forward.

