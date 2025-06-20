Best wishes to WWE, AEW, ECW, TNA veteran Rob Van Dam and his wife

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam's wife, Katie Forbes, recently took to social media to send a message after their major announcement. RVD is expecting twins with his real-life partner.

Rob Van Dam is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend has wrestled for some of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world, including World Wrestling Entertainment, All Elite Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, and Extreme Championship Wrestling. RVD was last seen inside the ring on April 5, 2025, at MLW Battle Riot VII, where he competed in a 40-man Battle Royal for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

The Hall of Famer and his wife, Katie Forbes, recently announced that they were expecting twins. Now, Forbes has taken to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She also sent an emotional message, stating that she had been crying all day because of this incredible news, calling it the best day of her life.

"GUESS WHAT YALL ‼️WE ARE HAVING TWINS ‼️🥰😭💕 #TwoOfAKind ☯️My face is swollen from crying all day, it’s been the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE 🥲💜," she wrote.

WWE legend Paul Heyman congratulated Rob Van Dam and his wife

After Rob Van Dam and his wife, Katie Forbes, announced that they were expecting, WWE legend Paul Heyman took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple. The Wiseman sent a heartwarming message to RVD and his wife.

"My most heartfelt and profound congratulations to @therealrvd and @katieforbes4real!!!"

Despite performing in the ring for over three decades, Rob Van Dam is still going strong. Although the legend has recently wrestled in some matches in different independent promotions, many fans want to see him return to the WWE ring.

It will be interesting to see if RVD will ever step inside the squared circle in the Stamford-based promotion once again in the future.

