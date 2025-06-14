Paul Heyman reacts to pregnancy announcement by former WWE Champion's wife

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman sent a message to a former world champion after his wife shared a massive personal update. Rob Van Dam and his wife Katie Forbes are expecting their first child.

Rob Van Dam and Heyman have been incredibly close for decades on end at this point. The Wiseman was the one who made the three count when RVD pinned John Cena to win his only WWE Championship in 2006. Both men have nothing but respect for each other.

Shortly after Katie Forbes and RVD announced they are expecting a baby next year, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram story and sent the following message to the couple:

"My most heartfelt and profound congratulations to @therealrvd and @katieforbes4real!!!"

Rob Van Dam was quite impressed by Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame speech

Last year, Paul Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He delivered a lengthy speech, mentioning several notable stars who had helped him along the way.

On the 1 Of A Kind with RVD podcast, Rob Van Dam had major praise for Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame speech. Check out what he said about it:

"Paul's speech was awesome. I would like to hear it again, go back and listen to it all because the following couple of days at WrestleCon and around Philly I was learning how much it impacted all the fans. They were really engaged, and they rated it one of the best speeches that they've ever heard," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Heyman is currently involved in a major storyline on the main roster. He turned on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 and joined hands with Seth Rollins in a massive shocker.

The duo formed a faction soon after, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed being revealed as additional members. The group has been wreaking havoc on RAW since then.

