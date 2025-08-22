Best Wishes to WWE icon Jimmy Uso

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. The OG Bloodline member has cemented his legacy as one of the greats in the tag team division of the Stamford-based promotion.
August 2025 is proving to be quite the month for Jimmy Uso, as he and his wife, Naomi, recently revealed that they are expecting their first child. On this week's RAW, The Glow cut an extremely emotional promo, talking about her pregnancy. She also had to relinquish the WWE Women's World Championship to go on maternity leave, but promised that she would return to pick up where she left off.
We at Sportskeeda extend our best wishes to Jimmy Uso as the star is celebrating his 40th birthday on August 22, 2025. Big Jim's twin brother, Jey Uso, is also celebrating his 40th birthday.
Vince Russo was not a fan of Jimmy Uso's wife, Naomi's promo on WWE RAW
During a recent edition of Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer said that the Triple H-led creative team doesn't care about what they are putting on their television show after a heel like Naomi cried during her pregnancy announcement on this week's RAW.
Russo also mentioned that he believed nothing on the Stamford-based promotion's programming makes sense anymore.
"We got the heel crying because she's pregnant, turning into now a heel promo. The fans are chanting 'You Deserve It,' and she's taking all of that in. Stevie, what does all this mean except that nothing matters to them anymore? It doesn't have to make sense. If it happens to make sense, okay. Bro, they don't give a s**t of what they're putting on that television show, man," Russo said.
Many fans want Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to reunite for a major tag team run once again. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion has planned anything for their reunion.
