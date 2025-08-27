Best Wishes to WWE legend The Great Khali

The Great Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 after a successful eight-year career in the biggest wrestling company in the world. Best wishes are in order for the iconic star, who retired from in-ring competition in 2018.The former World Heavyweight Champion celebrated his 53rd birthday on Wednesday. He has been enjoying retirement and is currently busy running his wrestling promotion and academy in Punjab, India, called Continental Wrestling Entertainment.Khali made his WWE debut in 2006, attacking The Undertaker on SmackDown. He began his career by beating Funaki and Rey Mysterio before an upset win over The Deadman at Judgment Day. He went on to feud with The Undertaker throughout the summer, which concluded in a Last Man Standing Match. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Great Khali would achieve the biggest accomplishment of his career the following year when he won the World Heavyweight Championship. Before becoming The Punjabi Playboy, Khali was facing top names like John Cena, Triple H, Batista, and Kane.After eight years in WWE, Khali was released from his contract in November 2014. He returned three years later at Battleground 2017 to help Jinder Mahal retain the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match. His last match ever was a 31-second cameo at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018.The seven-foot-one giant made a surprise appearance at the Superstar Spectacle live event in September 2023 in Hyderabad, India.The Great Khali named Talent Commissioner by new wrestling promotion in IndiaAccording to New Delhi news outlet Best Media Info, The Great Khali was named as the Talent Commissioner and Brand Ambassador for Global Wrestling League. GWL is set to be unveiled to the public on September 17, and a 40-week run is scheduled to start on October 4.&quot;Wrestling transformed my life and gave me a global platform. GLW presents a serious, structured, and entertaining opportunity for the next generation of Indian athletes to follow that same path. GLW will help them shine on Indian and global stages, on our own terms,&quot; Khali said.CWL is also set to be streamed on an OTT platform called Waves, as well as All India Radio, which are both under the state-owned broadcasting company Prasar Bharati.