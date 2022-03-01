"I'm proud of that decision" - Beth Phoenix opens up about recent life changes

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is changing her life for the better.

The Glamazon has gone through a series of changes in recent months when it comes to her WWE career. From leaving the broadcast booth on NXT 2.0 to stepping back into the ring and teaming up with her husband Edge at this year's Royal Rumble, she's done quite a bit in recent months.

However, judging by a recent post on social media, the changes Beth Phoenix has made as of late go way beyond what occurs in WWE. The former Women's Champion has revealed that prioritizing her health as of late has made her a better person, tweeting out:

"Last year I made the decision to prioritize my health. Eating better, sleeping more, & getting in the gym has given me a new lease on life. It’s made me a better mom. A better me. I’m proud of that decision."

Will Beth Phoenix wrestle another match in 2022?

Phoenix returned to the ring earlier this year at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. The former Women's Champion and her husband defeated The It Couple of The Miz and Maryse.

This was her first actual match in almost three years, and she looked very impressive in the ring.

Following the match, the WWE Universe was hopeful to see more of The Glamazon on RAW following the Rumble, but that hasn't happened as of yet.

With WrestleMania 38 only a month away, it presents an opportunity to see Phoenix get another big match this year. Perhaps she can team up with her friend Natalya to make another run at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?

Will it happen? Only time will tell.

What do you make of Phoenix's comments? Do you think we'll see her in the ring again in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

