Beth Phoenix posts brutally honest update about juggling WWE and being a mother

WWE Hall of Fame couple Adam and Elizabeth Copeland, best known by their ring names Edge and Beth Phoenix, are currently stealing the show and showing how it's done with their veteran skills since their return at Royal Rumble 2023.

They have teamed up for mixed-tag matches in the past. Still, their forthcoming contest against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at the WWE Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada, on February 18 might just be their biggest challenge to date.

Ahead of the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW, Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to give an insight into her current lifestyle, juggling her WWE career and motherhood, in only a few words.

"On Saturdays I sell Girl Scout Cookies with Lyric. On Mondays I’m an apocalyptic Viking. Considering combining the two," Beth Phoenix wrote.

THE GLAMAMOTHER @TheBethPhoenix On Saturdays I sell Girl Scout Cookies with Lyric. On Mondays I’m an apocalyptic Viking. Considering combining the two. On Saturdays I sell Girl Scout Cookies with Lyric. On Mondays I’m an apocalyptic Viking. Considering combining the two. https://t.co/bPbRjZ2X4s

A gimmick match potentially set to return for WWE WrestleMania 39

The Rated-R Superstar's call to end his career on his own terms in 2023 may have allowed fans all over the world to get ready for his last ride. In what looks to be his retirement tour and final WrestleMania, Edge is rumored to be stepping inside Hell in a Cell against longtime rival Finn Balor.

From forming Judgment Day to being kicked out of the stable following Balor's entry, the second half of 2022 saw Edge and the faction he created on opposite ends taking each other to the limits.

The most pivotal aspect of this feud came at Extreme Rules in October when Finn Balor picked up a controversial win over the former multi-time world champion in an "I Quit" match.

Perhaps a Hell in a Cell contest between the former patriarch of Judgment Day and his successor is the way to end their bitter rivalry.

What are your thoughts on Edge's potentially last WrestleMania match against Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes