Beth Phoenix's return match confirmed on WWE RAW

This past Saturday at WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix returned to WWE to assist her husband Edge in his match against The Miz by driving out the latter's wife, Maryse.

The Hall of Fame Couple appeared on RAW tonight in South Carolina to confront The Miz & Maryse. They proclaimed that The Rated-R Superstar hid behind his wife at Day 1, along with other accusations.

Edge was more than willing to grant 'The It Couple' another opportunity and challenged them to a mixed tag-team match at Royal Rumble. As has been rumored over the past couple of weeks, Phoenix will make her in-ring return to take on Miz & Maryse.

So, now it looks like the WWE Universe will get to witness The It Couple duke it out with The Hall of Famer Couple, or should we say The Grit Couple? Phoenix got the better of Maryse tonight as well when she startled the latter with a fake punch.

When was the last time Beth Phoenix competed inside a WWE ring?

The last time Beth Phoenix competed inside a WWE ring was at Royal Rumble 2020. She made a surprise return in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She worked her way through the match despite a head injury, lasting 23 minutes before getting eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

Since then, Phoenix has worked chiefly as a commentator in WWE NXT. She recently left the role after the show was rebranded to NXT 2.0.

The three-time WWE Women's Champion will now make her in-ring return against one of her biggest rivals, Maryse. The duo had a big feud during their full-time main-roster run.

Beth Phoenix was also challenged to a match by current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch following her appearance at Day 1. But the latter responded by saying that she was "busy," which could have hinted at her and Edge's ongoing feud with The It Couple.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who are you rooting for? Team It Couple or Team Grit Couple? Let us know in the comments below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Angana Roy