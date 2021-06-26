WWE Hall Of Famer stunned as Edge returns to SmackDown 

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his shocking return to the company on this week's episode of SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar shocked the fans as he interrupted Roman Reigns' Universal Championship address.

Edge's return and confirmed that he wants another shot at Reigns and the Universal Championship.

The WWE Universe was left speechless after what happened during the closing moments of SmackDown, and it was summed up perfectly by Hall Of Famer and Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix.

The Glamazon responded with a single-worded tweet shortly after her husband's return.

"WTF," tweeted Beth Phoenix.

WTF — Auntie Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) June 26, 2021

Fans were not expecting a return from the Rated-R Superstar on this week's episode as rumors suggested he could be back in time for SummerSlam.

Edge may face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

As things stand, it looks like Edge will be involved in the Universal Championship picture and should face Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank.

However, there are reports that WWE is grooming Seth Rollins for a match against the Rated-R Superstar at SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer reported that Rollins' recent victories over Cesaro are all pointing towards a potential match between The Messiah and Edge at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

"Seth Rollins over Cesaro made sense. Cesaro beat Rollins before getting his title shot. In that situation, the other guy who is usually ranked higher will get it back after the title shot. Plus Rollins is being groomed for bigger fish right now than Cesaro, including a possible meeting with Edge," stated Dave Meltzer.

WrestleVotes also suggested that Rollins vs Edge could be one of the major matchups from the blue brand for this year's SummerSlam. Both men have a lot of history between them and WWE could capitalize on this with an entertaining feud.

