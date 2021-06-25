Seth Rollins being groomed for a first-time-ever match against WWE Hall of Famer - Reports

Seth Rollins finally managed to get a win against Cesaro at Hell in a Cell. The former WWE Champion suffered embarrassment after embarrassment at the hands of The Swiss Superman, but he finally managed to redeem himself.

Seth Rollins is a former Universal Champion and the program with Cesaro was designed to help the latter reach the next level. However, it looks like their rivalry will come to an end soon and Rollins will be moved to a feud with a bigger opponent.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that The Messiah is being groomed for a bigger opponent after his feud with Cesaro. One name he will likely face in the near future is WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

"Seth Rollins over Cesaro made sense. Cesaro beat Rollins before getting his title shot. In that situation, the other guy who is usually ranked higher will get it back after the title shot. Plus Rollins is being groomed for bigger fish right now than Cesaro, including a possible meeting with Edge," stated Dave Meltzer.

Seth Rollins vs. Edge at SummerSlam?

WrestleVotes had stated that a match between Edge and Seth Rollins is being planned for SummerSlam. With the former set to return to SmackDown, it is possible that WWE will build towards this first-time-ever match between two of WWE's biggest opportunists.

With Dave Meltzer stating that Seth Rollins' win over Cesaro at Hell in a Cell was essentially to bring him back into the main-event picture, Edge would be the perfect opponent for him to begin his journey back to the top of WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar was last seen at WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Roman Reigns in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship. The 2021 Royal Rumble winner will look to bounce back and get a big win after his return.

Edited by Kaushik Das