"Better than some of the guys that do it full-time" - WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on the Paul Brothers for their drawing power

Logan Paul returned to WWE TV this week and his status for WrestleMania 39 was confirmed following a stellar segment on RAW involving the company's mainstays Seth Rollins and The Miz.

Ric Flair believes both Logan and his brother, Jake Paul, are at the top of their game because they draw money like no other.

On the latest edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Flair was asked if Jake Paul would be a good fit for WWE. The latter recently lost for the first time in his seventh boxing match to Tommy Fury via split decision.

Despite many people lambasting Logan recently for promoting his 'Prime Energy drink' amid his crypto scam controversy, the WWE star seems unfazed.

“Oh, hell yeah. He’s (Jake Paul) great. Both of those kids are better than some of the guys that do it full-time for a living. I’ll stand by that comment all day long. Until you told me last week that Shawn was training Logan, which now makes sense, I thought, ‘God, the guy’s just got incredible, natural ability. I think they’re big and they draw money. That’s all there is to it. Draw money." Flair remarked. [From 6:16 onwards]

Logan Paul never heard of his WrestleMania opponent before signing with WWE

The Paul Brothers recently discussed Seth Rollins on the Impaulsive podcast. Ahead of Logan's match against The Visionary, the former proclaimed that it would be an honor to "take him out" at WrestleMania 39.

Jake Paul had his own take on his brother's adversary, stating that Seth "sounds like a f***ing b***h" and that he would "beat the f**k out of him," before saying that it's "hard to be afraid of a guy named Seth."

"He actually said some not-so-nice things about your loss [to Tommy Fury.] I didn’t know who he was until I got into wrestling. Apparently, he’s pretty big in the wrestling world. I know who he is now. He’s very good at what he does. Very good at what he does. He’s probably top three in the business right now. For that reason, it'd be an honor to take him out at WrestleMania. I'm really happy with this matchup." Logan Paul said. [H/T: Fightful]

Seth Rollins was knocked out by Logan Paul in the closing moments of their promo segment on WWE RAW this week. The betting odds have revealed a surprise favorite to win their clash at the Show of Shows.

