"Beyond grateful" - 43-year-old WWE Hall of Famer reflects on biggest moment of her career

A WWE Hall of Famer sent a message to fans ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony took place on the Friday before WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler, and Andy Kaufman were inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Referee Tim White received this year's Warrior Award as well.

Wrestling legend Mick Foley inducted Stacy into the Hall of Fame. The 43-year-old took to Twitter today to send a message to fans after the biggest moment of her career during WrestleMania weekend. She attached a video of herself being inducted into her message to fans today:

"I can't express how much love I felt on this unforgettable night! Beyond grateful to you all for making it so special 💗🫶🏼💗 #WWEHOF," tweeted Stacy Keibler.

Legendary journalist Bill Apter doesn't believe Stacy Keibler is a WWE Hall of Famer

Stacy Keibler certainly had her fans, but many have argued that she wasn't a Hall of Famer, including legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

Bill shared his thoughts on Stacy's induction a few days before the ceremony. He noted that Keibler had a memorable career but wasn't sure if it was Hall of Fame worthy. Apter stated that the Duchess of Dudleyville may have been inducted into the Hall of Fame due to nostalgia:

"I think she [Stacy Keibler] had a good career. I don't know if it was a career memorable enough to put her in the Hall of Fame unless there's a reason to do that. She hasn't been seen or anything in a long time, she hasn't [been] seen [in] movies that I know of, not even a reality show. So maybe they're just going to do this for nostalgia. Unless George Clooney is going to reunite with her," said Bill Apter.

Stacy started her wrestling career as a Nitro Girl in WCW before spending several years in WWE. She left the company in 2006 and made sporadic appearances before her Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

