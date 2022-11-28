Bianca Belair has taken to social media to document her lengthy feud with Bayley by sharing several photos from their rivalry.

The rivalry between Bianca and Bayley started a few years ago. After The EST of WWE was called up to the SmackDown brand, The Role Model was the first person that she feuded with. The former defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. After the big win, Bayley was the first superstar that she feuded with for the title.

They competed against each other inside Hell in a Cell. The two stars were also set to collide in an I Quit match at Money in the Bank in 2021, but the Grand Slam Champion was pulled from the show due to an injury. After returning at SummerSlam this past July, Bayley resumed her rivalry with Bianca Belair.

She unsuccessfully challenged the latter for the RAW Women's Title at Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel. At Survivor Series, Bianca and Bayley's team tussled in a WarGames match, which was won by Belair's team.

After the event, Bianca Belair took to Twitter to share a few photos from her rivalry with Bayley. It included hashtags of the match types that she has defeated her in.

#HellInACell, #LadderMatch, #LastWomanStanding, #WarGames @itsBayleyWWE," wrote Belair.

Bianca Belair wants a victory over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39

The current Raw Women's Champion has defeated Bayley, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks in title matches, the three members of the Four Horsewomen. The only one left is Charlotte Flair, who she hasn't beaten yet.

Recently at the Survivor Series post-event press conference, Bianca stated that she would love to face The Queen at The Show of Shows next year.

"I've always said one of my goals is to eventually defeat all Four Horsewomen, these women have done amazing things... but I have one more and that's Charlotte Flair," said Belair.

Bianca Belair is one of the top female stars in WWE right now. After her and her team's victory at Survivor Series WarGames, it'll be interesting to see who will challenge her next for the RAW Women's Championship.

