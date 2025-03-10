Bianca Belair fires back at WWE fans who accuse her of attacking Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair fired back at WWE fans who still believe she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill. The former AEW star was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown but returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 last weekend in Toronto, Canada.

Ahead of tonight's RAW, the Women's Elimination Chamber winner took to social media to call out fans who still think she was the culprit. She noted that she was heartbroken over the situation, which was the hardest thing she had ever gone through. The former Women's Tag Team Champion also shared a video of herself giving an NSFW gesture, and you can check it out by clicking here.

"To the ones who still think I had something to do with it…Some of the hardest ish I’ve ever had to go thru💔," she wrote.

Cargill returned at the premium live event earlier this month and attacked Naomi during the Women's Elimination Chamber match as Bianca Belair watched on in horror from her pod.

Naomi admitted that she was the one who ambushed Cargill last year in an emotional promo with Belair this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Former WWE writer claims Bianca Belair could be the best athlete in the company

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Bianca Belair could be the best athlete on WWE's roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the veteran claimed that the 35-year-old did not need to portray a stereotypical character on television. He added that she might be the best athlete in the entire company and should be herself more while cutting promos.

"This woman is a blue chip athlete, perhaps pound-for-pound the greatest athlete on that roster. She doesn't need that stupid stereotypical character. I could not believe she cut a promo as herself tonight and it was great," he said.

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month and will be competing for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. IYO SKY pulled off an impressive upset and defeated Rhea Ripley in the main event of last week's episode of RAW to capture the title.

