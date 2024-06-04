Bianca Belair makes bold claim following WWE RAW; Bayley reacts

Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair made a bold claim following last night's edition of WWE RAW in Hershey, Pennsylvania. WWE Women's Champion Bayley has reacted to the message with a hilarious one-word response.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler last night. However, former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre interfered to end the match in a disqualification.

The EST took to her Instagram today to show off her new ring gear and made a bold claim as well.

"You will never be me, do it like me, or do it better than me 💋 Gear Made by: ME #ESTofWWE," she wrote.

Bayley reacted to Bianca Belair's post by hilariously calling the champion "cocky." The Role Model will be defending her title against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle on June 15.

Bayley reacts to Belair's comment on Instagram.

Vince Russo reacts to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair being attacked on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo praised Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair following last night's episode of RAW. However, the veteran was not pleased with the attack by Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo said that the Women's Tag Team Champions looked like stars and anyone tuning in to watch the show would be drawn to them. He then claimed Dawn and Fyre looked like they were homeless during the attack last night on RAW.

"Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are stars. Stars, bro. Anybody puts on this program and they see these two women, they see stars. Without a shadow of a doubt. And then what do they do? They get jumped by two homeless women. Really? That's the problem with the show, guys," Russo said. (9:54 - 10:22)

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill also recently warned Queen of the Ring Nia Jax that her days were numbered after The Irresistible Force got in her daughter's face on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how long Cargill and Belair can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championship moving forward.

