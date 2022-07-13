Bianca Belair wants to face 14-time female WWE champion in unique stipulation match at upcoming event

Bianca Belair wants to face a former Women's Champion at the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia.

She earned a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022. The premium live event aired from the Jeddah Super Dome on February 19th. Bianca won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to become the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. Bianca Belair went on to capture the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and has held the title ever since.

During a recent appearance on The Mayman Show, the two-time Women's Champion revealed that she wants a match against Charlotte Flair at the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia. Bianca Belair stated that she had a match against Charlotte before they flew out for Crown Jewel and it ended in a disqualification.

"I had a match with Charlotte Flair, actually it was right before Crown Jewel on RAW, before we flew out and it ended in a DQ. So we need to do it again." (30:11-30:40)

The host, Hussam Al Mayman, suggested that the match be a Last Woman Standing match and The EST said that was possible. WWE is scheduled to return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5th.

"It could definitely be Last Woman Standing. I feel like we are both two women that would throw it all out there, throw it all on the line and really show who has what it takes and who really is the toughest of them all. So there would be no ifs, ands, or buts, about which woman is the best woman because its whoever is the Last Woman Standing." (30:46 - 31:05)

Who will Bianca Belair face at WWE SummerSlam?

This year's SummerSlam is taking place in Bianca Belair's home state of Tennessee. The 33-year-old champion lost to Carmella last night on RAW via count out after Becky Lynch provided a distraction.

Carmella and Big Time Becks both want another shot at the RAW Women's Championship at the premium live event. Bianca Belair lost to Becky at last year's SummerSlam in less than thirty seconds.

Andrew @bigtimeEST



Exactly like Summerslam 2021 when Becky, Carmella and Bianca were all in the same ring…



#WWERAW Looks like it’s Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Bianca Belair at Summerslam 2022.Exactly like Summerslam 2021 when Becky, Carmella and Bianca were all in the same ring… Looks like it’s Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Bianca Belair at Summerslam 2022.Exactly like Summerslam 2021 when Becky, Carmella and Bianca were all in the same ring…#WWERAW https://t.co/4sYOAKcPMb

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Bianca Belair's segment on the July 11th edition WWE RAW. He spoke about it on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show.

If you use any quotes from the article please credit The Mayman Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

