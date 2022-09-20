"Face of the company" - Bianca Belair opens up about what Triple H expects of her

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently opened up about what WWE's Chief Content Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H expects of her.

Back when Bianca was in NXT, The Game was the showrunner for the black-and-gold brand. Despite not winning championships in the developmental brand, she was touted as one of the company's future stars even back then.

The EST's run on the main roster has been nothing short of amazing. She won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's championships, main evented WrestleMania, and became the flagbearer of the company's women's division.

Now that Vince McMahon has retired and Triple H has taken over as the Head of Creative, Belair explained her relationship with The Cerebral Assassin and what he expects of her while speaking on In The Kliq podcast.

“I think that he expects of me the same thing that he expecteted of me in NXT and that's just to go out there and be Bianca Belair and be ‘The EST’ every time I step in the ring. He expects for me to be the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best. Now that I'm champion, he expects me to go out there and still be the face of this company, and just go out there and put on great shows for our fans and put smiles on our fans' faces,” Belair said. [H/T Fightful]

Bianca Belair is currently embroiled in a feud with Bayley of Damage CTRL. The Role Model even became the first person to pin the champ in 2022 at Clash at the Castle. The two are expected to fight for the RAW Women's Championship in the near future.

Bianca Belair wants to feud with Mandy Rose for NXT Women's Championship

The current RAW Women's Champion recently recently spoke about her interest on feuding with Mandy Rose in NXT.

As mentioned above, despite reaching many milestones on the main roster, Belair never won any championships in WWE's third brand.

On the other hand, after floundering on the main roster for years, Rose returned to NXT, won the brand's women's championship, and became the face of the women's division in the 2.0 era.

On the same appearance on In The Kliq podcast, Belair expressed her intentions to face the leader of Toxic Attraction for her title.

"Maybe not right now because I'm the RAW Women's Champion but you know I never got to win the NXT Women's title. I mean, I would love to go back and Mandy Rose is doing amazing things right now. I've never gotten to have a feud with Mandy in NXT, RAW, or SmackDown. So maybe Mandy Rose," said Belair. [From 9:20 to 9:40]

WIth Bianca Belair currently feuding with Bayley, and Mandy Rose feuding with Alba Fyre, it is unlikely that the two will face each other in the near future. But as they say, never say never in the WWE.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far