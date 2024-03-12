Bianca Belair pens heartwarming message to recently married WWE star

Bianca Belair has shared a heartfelt message after being a part of a WWE Superstar's wedding recently. Belair is currently not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania XL.

The EST competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month but came up short. Becky Lynch emerged victorious and will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, the former 2-time WWE Women's Champion took to social media today to send a message to Sonya Deville. The injured superstar recently married her partner, and Belair was the 'flower girl' at the ceremony. She noted it was an honor to be there in her heartfelt message below.

"...The way this all manifested is so beautiful! But be careful what you ask for because I was more nervous to do this than a WrESTleMania match, but I am so glad it put a smile on your face!😂😂😂 But, seriously this was such an honor to be a part of y’all’s special day! It was beautiful and your love is beautiful! To a lifetime of love and happiness!", she wrote.

Former WWE writer suggests interesting WrestleMania opponent for Bianca Belair

Vince Russo believes Naomi would be a great opponent for Bianca Belair at WrestleMania XL. Naomi recently returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo pitched the idea of Belair and Naomi squaring off at The Show of Shows. Russo stated they were two of the best female athletes in wrestling and would be memorable if booked right.

"I don't know if they ever did this, but when you look at her and you look at Bianca Belair, you gotta be looking at perhaps the two greatest female athletes in wrestling," Russo said. "I don't think they went down that road before. Now, to me, that alone, if you built that right and you've got two blue-chip athletes in that ring, that could be the biggest thing that she's ever done in her career, and the most memorable. But, again, bro, it's gotta be done right." [5:15 – 5:53]

Bianca Belair has already had a ton of success as a WWE Superstar. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the popular star at WrestleMania 40 next month.

