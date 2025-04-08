Bianca Belair questions WWE decision; her husband reacts

WWE star Bianca Belair shared an interesting message following RAW this week, and her husband, Montez Ford, reacted to the message. Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley was officially added to the Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41 during last night's episode of RAW. IYO SKY will now defend the title against Ripley and Belair in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows.

The EST took to Instagram today to seemingly question the company's decision but noted that she was built to overcome the odds. The match was originally supposed to be SKY vs. Belair, but Ripley has forced her way into the bout over the past few weeks.

"Can you handle the truth? I may tell you a joke but I will never tell you a lie. 🗣️💯 Triple Threat? BET! I’ve been built to overcome," she wrote.

Montez Ford reacted to Bianca Belair's post with a heartfelt message and claimed that he was the luckiest man in the world.

"You are so beautiful. I am da Luckiest Man alive," he wrote.

Ford sends a heartfelt message on Instagram. [Image credit: Bianca Belair's Instagram]

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits) defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa (#DIY) last month on SmackDown to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

Ex-WWE employee reacts to Bianca Belair's segment on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not thrilled with the segment featuring Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair last night on RAW.

Adam Pearce officially added Ripley to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 to kick off last night's edition of the red brand. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the storyline has been repetitive, and he felt like he had seen the segment before.

"They repeat the same exact scenes over and over again. Was this not the third or fourth time we saw Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair in the same exact thing, same exact thing? How many times have we seen Karrion Kross with somebody do this? At least a dozen. How many times have we seen the same exact dialogue in the clubhouse? How many times? It's amazing to me. They just keep repeating stuff over and over again," Russo said. [From 05:28 onwards]

Check out the video below:

Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez earlier this year on WWE RAW.

Naomi will be squaring off against Jade Cargill in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania after it was revealed that she was responsible for the attack on the former AEW star last year.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More