Bianca Belair reacts to racist comments after she was announced for WWE 2K24 cover

Bianca Belair has responded to racist comments against her that were left on social media following the announcement that she would be one of the cover athletes for WWE 2K24.

Belair was recently interviewed by Metro and was asked to comment on the racist remarks against her on social media after she was named a cover athlete for WWE 2K24. She claimed that she never saw the messages but it is something that the younger generation has to deal with all of the time.

"The negativity never actually got through to me. I'm not the one that goes in searches or vanity searches my name anyway. But I've still to this day never actually seen what was said. I'm 35 years old, and I'm able to handle that. But kids, that's what kids are going through now. So we have to make sure that we stand up for that type of stuff," she said. [H/T: Metro]

The EST is not currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania XL but is involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL on SmackDown. Belair tried to warn Naomi to stay out of the heel faction's business but the returning star paid no heed.

Naomi battled IYO SKY last week but Damage CTRL interfered once again to help SKY pick up the win. Although Belair came out to the ring to aid Naomi in the aftermath of her bout, the numbers game caught up with even her, with the heel faction standing tall. The veteran is set to face Dakota Kai tonight on WWE SmackDown.

WWE veteran pitches interesting WrestleMania match for Bianca Belair

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has recently suggested an interesting opponent for Bianca Belair at WrestleMania XL.

Nia Jax has been impressive since her return last September and pushed the Women's World Champion to the limit last month at Elimination Chamber during their bout. Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested Belair and Jax square off at WrestleMania next weekend.

"Okay so, I've got to tell you man, I like, you know me bro. I've got a reputation for outside of the box. How about Bianca Belair and Nia Jax? (...) Well, I would like to see that," said Russo. [From 02:05 onwards]

Bianca Belair is one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster and has been a constant in WWE's women's division for several years now. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for her at The Showcase of the Immortals next weekend in Philadelphia.

