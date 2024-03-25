Dakota Kai sends message to Bianca Belair following attack on WWE SmackDown

Dakota Kai has sent a message to Bianca Belair after attacking her this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The EST is currently not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Bianca Belair tried to talk Naomi out of helping Bayley against Damage CTRL, but the returning star refused to take her advice. The former TNA star squared off against WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY last week on SmackDown, and the heel faction was shown attacking The Role Model ahead of the match. The stable also got involved in the action and helped The Genius of the Sky pick up the victory. Belair tried to help The Glow, but the numbers game was too much as the heels beat both superstars down.

Dakota Kai took her Instagram story today to send a message to Bianca Belair. She shared footage of Belair hitting her with a Gutbuster and included an angry emoji in her post. You can check out Kai's Instagram story by clicking here.

Former WWE manager claims Dakota Kai turning heel has opened up a spot for someone else on SmackDown

Dakota Kai missed several months of action due to a torn ACL suffered last May. She seemingly sided with Bayley after Damage CTRL betrayed her and was scheduled to team up with her against The Kabuki Warriors on the March 1 edition of WWE SmackDown.

However, she refused to tag in and helped Damage CTRL attack The Role Model. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell said that Dakota Kai's heel turn has allowed someone else to become a popular babyface.

"That creates another opportunity for another babyface. Wrestling fans minds operate different from other people's. Now, everyone is thinking about who is going to fill that spot. Who is going to do this? That is the beaty of wrestling," he said. [From 33:30 onwards]

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January, and her former stablemates turned against her. She has the chance to get the ultimate revenge by dethroning IYO SKY of the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

