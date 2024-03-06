Bianca Belair sends bold message to 24-year-old star ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstars are picking new fights and chasing new goals on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Bianca Belair is hoping for a big match this year, and she continues to stand her ground against others.

Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and earned her a Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows. There were other rivalries that heated up inside the massive steel structure, including Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton.

Earlier this week, The EST re-posted a clip to Instagram that shows her slapping The Buff Barbie inside the Chamber, and she offered somewhat of an explanation. The slap came after the 24-year-old star slapped Belair the night before on the go-home SmackDown. The former Women's Champion took to X today to re-post another video of the moment and offer more insight into the matter.

"Because I took her slap personal. Bet she keep her funky hands to herself now [clock emoji]'ed her. Also, the end makes me giggle [face with hand over mouth emoji] hehe Okay, bye," Belair wrote.

Belair has not worked a singles match since the February 9 SmackDown, where she defeated Mia Yim.

WWE continues main roster streak for Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton was officially called up to SmackDown earlier this year following months of speculation and a reign with the NXT Women's Championship.

The Blockbuster Blonde worked 205 Live in 2021 and worked several main roster non-televised matches in 2023, but her main roster singles debut came as a win over Michin on February 2. Stratton defeated Liv Morgan two weeks later and then topped Zelina Vega on the final episode before Elimination Chamber.

Stratton came up short in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but she returned to singles action on the fallout episode. Friday's SmackDown saw the 24-year-old defeat Naomi in the eight-minute show opener.

Sources reported more than one year ago that WWE officials were high up on Tiffany Stratton and had high hopes for her future. Stratton, who did not wrestle her first match until November 2021, is believed to be in line for a significant main roster push as well.

