Bianca Belair sends a four-word message to Jade Cargill ahead of WWE SmackDown

All eyes will be on Jade Cargill as she makes her return to WWE SmackDown tonight. Ahead of the show, Bianca Belair has sent a four-word message to her former tag team partner.

Cargill seemingly exposed Naomi as her mystery attacker at Elimination Chamber this past weekend. The Storm gave The Glow the beating of a lifetime, leaving Belair in utter disbelief as she witnessed the chaos unfold from her pod.

The EST of WWE screamed and cried watching her helpless friend get stretched out of the arena and subsequently removed from the match.

A little while ago, Bianca Belair took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle to upload a post-match clip of her reaction to Jade Cargill's actions at Elimination Chamber.

She appears to be looking for some answers from Cargill when the former AEW star returns to SmackDown tonight. In the caption, she wrote the following message for her former tag team partner.

"I need answers tonight. #Smackdown," Belair said.

Bianca Belair, on the other hand, punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

She will now challenge the newly-crowned Women's World Champion IYO SKY at The Show of Shows this year.

Did Jade Cargill go off script at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter questioned Jade Cargill's stiff punches at Naomi, saying that the entire angle looked like a shoot.

"There's something I don't like here. When there is gonna be a sneak attack or somebody running in, why play their theme music? Number 1. Number 2, she had her wrestling gear on. So, didn't Naomi see her backstage, maybe? But it looked like a shoot to me. It was so stiff, like what Jade and Naomi went through there. I was like, 'Oh my god.' This was like real. It was so good."

After what went down at WWE Elimination Chamber, Cargill and Naomi are all but confirmed to face each other in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. Will The Glow turn heel in this rivalry? Only time will tell.

