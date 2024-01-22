Bianca Belair sends a message after major non-WWE appearance with Montez Ford

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shared a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The beloved couple of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are often known for their philanthropic endeavors, utilizing their platform to champion various causes that hold significance to them.

The power couple of WWE recently brought their star presence to Tampa Bay over the weekend, taking on the roles of Grand Marshals for the 2024 Gasparilla Parade. The former Women's Champion later expressed the enthusiasm for the event on Instagram.

"We had the honor of being the Grand Marshals at the @gasparillatampa Parade! This was so much fun!" Belair posted.

Check her Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair still hopes to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

There was widespread anticipation that Bianca Belair would engage in a prominent storyline with Charlotte Flair leading up to WrestleMania. Unfortunately, Charlotte sustained multiple injuries during a match, sidelining her for an expected recovery period of at least nine months.

Despite the unfortunate injury, the EST of WWE remains optimistic about a potential dream WrestleMania match with the 14-time Women's Champion in the future. She emphasized that the significance of the match could be so profound that it doesn't necessarily require a title on the line.

"Yeah, definitely. I’ve talked to her a few times. I just talked to her on Saturday, checking in with her. The whole SmackDown roster, we miss her so much. But I don’t really want to speak for her and for her journey, but I was checking in with her and making sure she’s doing good. As you said, she’s one of my dream opponents, especially for WrestleMania. I’m just hoping one day we still get that match, and I think that’s a huge match that can happen with or without a title," Belair said.

Expand Tweet

Belair has declared her participation in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. It will be intriguing to see whether she can secure a historic victory and become the first woman to win it twice.

Which opponent would you prefer to see Bianca Belair square off against at WrestleMania 40? Drop your suggestions in the comments section below!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.