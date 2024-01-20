WWE SmackDown star still pushing for WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has locked up with her fair share of top WWE Superstars in the ring, but now one of SmackDown's best is hoping for a WrestleMania match.

Bianca Belair has wrestled Flair at WWE SummerSlam, as well as on RAW and NXT. They have also teamed up against various opponents at times in recent years. However, The EST has not secured a match with The Queen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Belair recently spoke with Wednesday Worldwide and discussed the injuries that have Flair out of action. She also talked about how she remains hopeful for a WrestleMania match against the daughter of WWE Legend Ric Flair.

"Yeah, definitely. I’ve talked to her a few times. I just talked to her on Saturday, checking in with her. The whole SmackDown roster, we miss her so much. But I don’t really want to speak for her and for her journey, but I was checking in with her and making sure she’s doing good. As you said, she’s one of my dream opponents, especially for WrestleMania. I’m just hoping one day we still get that match, and I think that’s a huge match that can happen with or without a title," she said. [H/T to Fightful]

Belair continued and said she would like to wrestle for a WWE title with Flair at WrestleMania, but it is not needed.

"Of course, I would go after a title with Charlotte Flair, but I also feel like that match would be so big that it wouldn’t need a title. I think our women’s roster has evolved so much, has so much talent that we can have a WrestleMania match for women that isn’t a title match. Because that’s how big that match can be, and that doesn’t really happen at WrestleMania for women. It’s usually always the title match that happens, but our roster’s so strong that having Belair versus Flair can stand on its own, even without a title and be an amazing match," she said.

Belair praised Flair as one of the hardest workers in pro wrestling. Their first WWE TV singles match was won by Flair on the February 26, 2020 edition of NXT. While Belair came out on top via DQ in their second clash on the October 18, 2021 episode of RAW.

Bianca Belair wants to face two rising WWE Superstars

The WWE NXT run of Bianca Belair went on for four years. While she failed to capture any gold in NXT, The EST had a significant run that helped make her name on the main roster.

Belair recently expressed interest in two rising Superstars from NXT - Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton. Speaking to the Reality of Wrestling podcast, the former RAW Women's Champion praised both Stratton and Legend for their work.

"I mean, of course, Lash Legend, even when she first came in, any collegiate athlete, because they have a similar background as me. I saw her when she first came in, and she recently had a great showing. I think there's a lot of greatness to come from her. I would be so excited to get in the ring with her one day. Tiffany [Stratton] is doing amazing things," she said.

Belair added that she is impressed with how quickly The Buff Barbie became a champion in NXT, adding that she is a star now but will continue to be a bigger star in the future.

Do you want to see Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania? Do you think Tiffany Stratton is ready for a main roster WWE title run? Sound off in the comments below!

