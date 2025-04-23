Bianca Belair shares archived footage; major WWE star reacts

Bianca Belair shared archived footage today on social media, and a major WWE Superstar reacted. The EST competed for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Belair shared a heartfelt message about her journey in the promotion today and included a video featuring footage from her WWE tryout. The video also had a clip from her match at The Show of Shows over the weekend, and she noted that she had come a long way in her career.

"I always felt like I had something to prove. Now… I know exactly who I am. I know how much hard work I put in, I know my worth NO MATTER WHAT, and I know everything I’ve gotten and haven’t gotten yet IS MINE," she wrote.

Zelina Vega reacted to Belair's comment and shared that she was inspired by her. Vega added that the 36-year-old was a selfless leader and that she was proud of her accomplishments.

"She is 1/1 there will only be 1 EST. You’re a true inspiration to so many people, including myself. Beautiful person inside & out, humble, a selfless leader and looks out for EVERYONE. Knew it from day 1 of meeting you. So happy to see the ones who deserve to shine 🫶 so proud!" wrote Vega.

IYO SKY successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

WWE star Montez Ford sends heartfelt message to Bianca Belair

Montez Ford shared a heartwarming message about his wife, Bianca Belair, following WWE WrestleMania 41.

Belair's stepdaughter made an appearance during her entrance at The Showcase of the Immortals, and Ford reacted to the moment on social media. He noted that he was proud of both his daughter and Bianca Belair, and added that his wife continued to raise the bar like no other.

"So proud & happy of these two it’s ridiculous. 😍 My daughter: who went on stage in front of 60k+ people in her first Wrestlemania! (Great Job Biggie!) My wife: who continues to raise the bar like no one else in her league. It will never be another Bianca, ever. The True GOAT," he wrote.

Montez Ford is a part of The Street Profits, who are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. Only time will tell how Bianca Belair responds to her WrestleMania loss in the weeks ahead.

