Bianca Belair spills details on hilarious WWE moment: "Nobody's gonna know, let's do it"

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 03, 2025 21:36 GMT
Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss pulled a hilarious stunt on WWE RAW nearly three years ago (Credit: WWE.com)
Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss pulled a hilarious stunt on WWE RAW nearly three years ago (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE Superstars and wrestlers in general love to put moments in their matches, calling back to other bouts and historic moments. Sometimes, as is the case with Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss, they're honoring a moment from one of their favorite movies.

Bliss and Belair are two of many who love to represent various forms of media and entertainment through their work as WWE Superstars. Bliss, for example, has worn Buzz Lightyear-inspired gear in one of her championship matches. But when the pair found themselves in a match on RAW back on January 2, 2023, they took a chance on something a little different.

With Bliss still in her Bray Wyatt offshoot gimmick, Belair claimed that they both realized they fit the characters of Brenda Meeks and Tabitha, Scary Movie 3's Ring-inspired villain. Speaking to Zelina Vega and Charlie Crowley (fka Dakota Kai in WWE) on their podcast, ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL, Belair gave the details on the hysterical moment.

"Oh yes. We were trying to figure out...I was like, 'I wonder if anybody is gonna catch onto this,' because it started out as a joke. Her character and my character...it makes so much sense. I was like, 'Wait, we could actually do this! Should we do it? Nobody's gonna know, let's do it,'" said Belair.
Little did she know, there is apparently a crossover between wrestling and Scary Movie fans.

What were Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss imitating on WWE RAW?

The Scary Movie franchise spoofs, well, horror films, and Scary Movie took heavy inspiration from the Ring series, where watching a mysterious videotape could end your life in seven days.

In the movie, series regular Brenda Meeks is attacked and ultimately killed by Tabitha, the evil spirit loosely based on the American version's Samara, an evil psychic child who suffered a cruel death at the hands of her parents and seeks revenge on the living.

Due to Belair's mannerisms, like removing her earrings before a fight, and Bliss's character at the time, the pair jumped at the chance to honor a funny classic. It earned a mixed reception from fans, but this writer certainly enjoyed it.

The series is returning in full force next year. Filming begins for Scary Movie 6 this month, with a scheduled release for next summer. With classic characters like Cindy, Brenda, and Shorty returning, maybe we can see Belair and Bliss recreate a more modern moment in the franchise.

