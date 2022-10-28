5 best Alexa Bliss Cosplays

Alexa Bliss has been known to bring out some iconic gear for many of her matches. Considering what we saw from her during her run with Bray Wyatt, it's clear that The Goddess enjoys dressing the part when the haunted season rolls around.

With Halloween around the corner, we've decided to look back at some of the best cosplay-inspired gear from Bliss.

We'll be sticking to gear that she has worn in the ring over the years, which means that we can't use any Instagram-only costumes for the list. Still, if you have any from there that you'd like to mention, let us know in the comments. Even though we won't be using those for the list, here's one of my favorites as a little bonus.

When it comes to paying homage to the horror genre, Bliss is a regular Scream Queen, so we thought there was no better time to celebrate that side of the multi-time WWE Women's Champion. Without further ado, let's dive into the five best Alexa Bliss cosplays!

#5. Alexa Bliss at Backlash 2016: Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 🖤 (2016) Alexa Bliss shows off Harley Quinn themed gear🖤 (2016) Alexa Bliss shows off Harley Quinn themed gear ❤️🖤 (2016) https://t.co/j9qF4oFWIA

This is easily the most well-known of Alexa Bliss's fantasy-inspired gear, so we'll go ahead and get it out of the way now. Bliss has broken out all kinds of comic book-inspired gear, from Iron Man and Super Girl to the bat-wielding psychopath Harley Quinn.

At Backlash 2016, Bliss was involved in a SmackDown Women's Championship Six-Pack Challenge, hoping to earn her first-ever title in WWE. While she came up short in the match, she did draw quite a lot of attention as she entered the arena.

Two pigtails with pink tips and a pink & blue skirt helped sell the ensemble. Bliss would break this gear out again a few years later at Clash of Champions in 2019, and she has used the iconic pigtails several times over in her career.

#4. Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2019: Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)

It's not all horror movies and comic books for Alexa Bliss. At SummerSlam 2019, she broke out some great wrestling gear inspired by Disney's Toy Story. While teaming with Nikki Cross as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, they defended the belts against The IIconics.

The duo, whom Nikki dubbed "Bliss-Cross Applesauce" from time to time, are the first ever two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and were quite a popular team.

We waited for ages for Bliss to turn on Cross back in 2019, but she was a new woman. At SummerSlam, this lighthearted Lightyear costume proved it. Bliss even mimicked shooting her opponents with the wrist-mounted lasers, something that apparently got her in hot water that year.

#3. Alexa Bliss at Evolution: Alice (Alice in Wonderland)

Alexa Bliss and Mickie James worked with Alicia Fox at WWE Evolution in 2018 when Fox and James battled WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus.

Showing their unity in the matter, the trio appeared together decked out in gear inspired by the classic tale Alice in Wonderland. Mickie James was the Red Queen, Alicia Fox the White Rabbit, and Alexa Bliss, star of the show that she was, portrayed Alice herself.

Bliss was originally scheduled to face Stratus in the match. However, due to an unfortunate injury, she was forced to pull out of the match. Mickie James was also set to face Lita in singles action, leading to the compromise of a tag team match, adding Alicia Fox to fill out the final slot.

#2. Alexa Bliss on NXT & SmackDown: Freddy Krueger (A Nightmare on Elm Street)

Early in her WWE career, after aligning herself with rising tag team Blake & Murphy, Alexa Bliss began showing the more aggressive demeanor that we’ve all come to know. After ditching her sparkly gear with the blue tutu, Bliss debuted her skeleton gloves during her NXT run.

It was around that time that we got to see Bliss break out her first cosplay gear for WWE, inspired by the sinister slasher Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Bliss would also use a torn green and red sweater to finish out the outfit.

Bliss would bring this look up to SmackDown during her first year on the Blue Brand, besting Naomi.

#1. Alexa Bliss on Monday Night RAW, October 30, 2017: Chucky (Child's Play/Chucky)

Alexa Bliss was quite the dominant competitor in her first few years on the main roster. It seemed that no matter what brand she was on, she always had gold around her waist.

That was definitely the case for her match-up with WWE legend and former ally Mickie James. The six-time champion had a match with Bliss, aiming to win another piece of gold to add to her collection.

On this night, Bliss entered the arena with more gear inspired by a classic horror movie slasher. This time it was Charles Lee Ray, AKA Chucky. And to think, just a few years later, Chucky would be stabbing Liv Morgan on his own TV show on the USA Network.

The then-RAW Women's Champion came down to the ring in denim overalls over her wrestling gear, with the phrase, "Bad Gal," on the front. Much like the possessed Good Guy doll, Bliss has been quite a vicious and manipulative competitor, which has served her well over the years.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes