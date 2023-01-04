"I'm dead" - WWE Universe hilariously mocks Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss' match from RAW

WWE fans did not miss an opportunity to ridicule the uncanny resemblance of the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss to the 2003 slasher parody, Scary Movie 3 spot on television.

In the context of the film, Tabitha assassinates Brenda in Scary Movie 3. Regina Hall portrayed the character Brenda Meeks in the first three installments of the comedy franchise. Brenda and Tabitha's fight scene was a parody of the popular horror film, The Ring.

Several fans noticed on Twitter that Bliss and Bianca Belair did justice to the horror flick Scary Movie 3 during the RAW Women's Championship match.

Check out the recreational scene below:

During the fight, the two appeared to recreate the battle between the characters Brenda and Tabitha. The fans had a hilarious response to the recreational scene of the film. Check out some of the reactions below.

WWE Universe responded that the Scary Movie 3 spot on RAW was insanely funny that someone could die out of laughter.

Another fan shared that whoever from the company produced the segment from the horror parody movie deserved a raise in pay.

One fan said they waited to see Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss perform the scary movie scene.

However, another user went the other way, stating that WWE did not look fake in the olden days compared to that match.

🪬 Bella •.~.•.~.• @Noworl8ter



She faced that ring like she was reciting the steps they practiced in her head before the kick. @WhoisVindictive I swear WWE raw did not look this fake when I was younger.She faced that ring like she was reciting the steps they practiced in her head before the kick. @WhoisVindictive I swear WWE raw did not look this fake when I was younger. She faced that ring like she was reciting the steps they practiced in her head before the kick.

A fan also sarcastically stated that Cindy's character from Scary Movie 3 influenced Little Miss Bliss.

MeIamLionel @MeIamLionel1 @WhoisVindictive Cindy an other white girl got possessed lol @WhoisVindictive Cindy an other white girl got possessed lol

However, another Twitter user pointed out that The EST of WWE and Bliss knew exactly how they would mock the spots from the 2003 parody slasher.

ℂℰℒℒ ๓๏ภty @BrothaMonty @WhoisVindictive They definitely knew they were gonna mock the spots exactly @WhoisVindictive They definitely knew they were gonna mock the spots exactly😂

A fan mocked and appreciated the RAW Women's Champion by calling her overrated for selling the spot impeccably.

What happened between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW?

Last night on RAW, The EST defended her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss. Throughout the match, Little Miss Bliss was distracted by spectators wearing Uncle Howdy's masks.

During the title match, Bray Wyatt's firefly logo flashed, and Bliss went insane. Alexa Bliss attacked the referee and repeatedly bashed Bianca Belair into the steel steps. The bout ended in a DQ win for The EST.

She made matters worse by dropping the RAW Women's Champion with a DDT on top of the steel steps, causing Belair to be busted open. Watching The EST avenger her injury back at Alexa Bliss will be interesting.

What did you think of Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss stealing a page from Scary Movie 3? Sound off in the comments section below.

