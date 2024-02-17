Big E reacts to former WWE star's big news

Big E expressed excitement over his former colleague's venture outside WWE.

Kevin Patrick was released by the pro-wrestling juggernaut a few weeks ago. He disclosed earlier today that he will be the lead host for MLS 360 on Apple TV, having moved on from the wrestling business.

The reveal led to several top WWE Superstars and other personalities reacting favorably, and now Big E has joined them. The New Day star commented on Kevin Patrick's post on X:

"My man! Congrats on the gig!"

Big E also recently spoke about The Rock's WWE return and what it means for WrestleMania XL. The former WWE Champion touched on some scenarios in which The Great One will get involved at the spectacle in April.

Sheamus believes Ridge Holland needs a substantial WWE push despite unfortunate incident

Big E's last appeared for the Stamford-based promotion in a wrestling capacity was in March 2022. Ridge Holland's overhead belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring during a brawl with the New Day star is what inadvertently put him on the bench.

Meanwhile, Ridge returned to NXT in December after The Brawling Brutes split. His tag partner, Butch, on the other hand, reverted to his Pete Dunne persona and formed a new tag team alongside Tyler Bate on SmackDown.

Speaking about the incident and Ridge Holland's innocence to Ryan Satin on Out of Character last year during the WrestleMania season, Sheamus stated that his former stablemate deserves an opportunity to prove his mettle:

"The thing about Ridge is that I don’t think he’s got his fair whack. Obviously, stuff happened just over a year ago but, I don’t think that was anyone’s fault. That’s not his fault, and I think that... I just believe that he needs a fair crack. He comes from a rugby background, he’s strong, he’s powerful, and he just needs a proper opportunity."

Sheamus himself has been inactive on-screen since August 2023. He wrestled Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) in the latter's final match for World Wrestling Entertainment. The Irishman then took time off to heal up from injuries. It remains to be seen when he decides to resurface.

