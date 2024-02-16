Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest and more top names react to released WWE star's new job reveal

WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley and Damian Priest were among the many top names who reacted to their former colleague's big news earlier today.

The man in question is Kevin Patrick, who was relieved of his duties a few weeks ago after a three-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion. Kevin disclosed on his social media that he will be the Lead Host of MLS 360 on Apple TV.

Check out Kevin Patrick's Instagram reveal below:

"Beyond excited to announce that this year I will be Lead Host of MLS 360 on Apple TV. Four hours of live whip-around coverage, jumping from game to game, catching all the goals and big moments as they happen - all alongside three top pros and brilliant people!" wrote the former WWE commentator.

He also added context about his new job:

"The rise of our beautiful game here in North America is undeniable. Messi plays here. We’ve got a World Cup arriving on our shores in two years. The match attendances and atmospheres are better than ever. And now we’re broadcasting live to over 100 countries on Apple TV. Pumped! Let’s be havin’ ya! 😁"

Several of his colleagues from WWE showed excitement over the good news, including Stu Bennett (better known as Wade Barrett), Samantha Irvin, Austin Romero, Megan Morant, and Sarah Schreiber. Among the athletes, there were Angelo Dawkins, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Maxxine Dupri.

Kevin Patrick may not have been the best of the bunch to represent the sports-entertainment medium that was WWE. This is considering the general flak he received from fans for his lack of knowledge about it. As far as the audiences are concerned, Kevin was not the right fit.

Sheamus sends a personal message to the former WWE commentator

Sheamus last wrestled for the pro-wrestling juggernaut to send off his real-life friend Adam Copeland (Edge). The two put on a fitting farewell match for The Rated-R Superstar on the August 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

He has sporadically appeared publicly for events representing WWE. The fellow Irishman took to Instagram to show support for Kevin Patrick earlier today. Sheamus limited his words to simply congratulations:

"Congratulations Big Kev," wrote Sheamus.

It remains to be seen when The Celtic Warrior will be back. His on-screen stable, The Brawling Brutes, seems to have officially split, as Butch has reverted to his more popular persona - Pete Dunne - and has formed a new tag team. Alongside Tyler Bate, the two will square off with Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber: Perth on February 24th.

