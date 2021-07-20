Big E's plans after winning the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase

At WWE Money in the Bank 2021, Big E outlasted seven other superstars to win the contract and get the opportunity to challenge for a championship of his choosing, anytime, anywhere.

The majority of the previous Money in the Bank briefcase holders have successfully cashed in and won World Championships. Big E has a chance to etch his name in history if he plays his cards right.

In a recent interview with WWE India, Big E discussed his win at Money in the Bank and what the future holds for him in WWE.

"I want to be myself," said Big E. "I want to have fun with it. I also want it to be about purpose and determination. I'm here to be a Champion and I'm here to solidify my legacy. I don't just do this for myself. I do this for Kofi and Woods because I know I didn't get here without them. I hope the reaction for that cash-in when I finally do it, when I finally become Champion, I hope that's one of those all-time great pops too."

Who will Big E cash in his WWE Money in The Bank briefcase against?

The top two current champions in WWE are Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. But both titles could change hands come SummerSlam given the strong challenges that await them at the biggest party of the summer.

Reigns has already been challenged by the returning John Cena who is looking to become a record-breaking 17-time WWE World Champion. Meanwhile, Goldberg returned to WWE RAW last night to confront WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Mr. Money in the Bank, Big E, recently stated that he would prefer to face Goldberg over Roman Reigns in an interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda. Check out what Big E had to say about various topics in the interview below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria