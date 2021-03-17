"He’s a star" - Big E reveals who would be a good addition to The New Day

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E has revealed that UFC star Israel Adesanya would be a good addition to The New Day. The SmackDown star said that Adesanya has a great personality, which makes him perfect for the WWE faction.

31-year-old Israel Adesanya is an MMA fighter who is currently signed with UFC and is the UFC Middleweight Champion. He signed with the promotion in 2017 and has fought there 10 times. Adesanya has a 9-1 record in UFC.

While speaking on The A-Side Live Chat, Big E discussed potential additions to The New Day and brought up Adesanya's name.

“Israel [Adesanya’s] an obvious choice. I’m really looking for personality here and he’s a hell of a dancer. My God, what a dancer and even though he’s coming off a loss, I’m still going Adesanya. To me, he’s a star, he’s still a star, he’s got a ton of personality, he’s got the hips for the job and we need some length. All of us are like 6’0 or that 5’9 to 6’0 range. We need a guy with some length and so we’ll bring Izzy in for that.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Before his MMA career, Adesanya was a kickboxer and boxer, and he recently revealed that he would like to try his hand in WWE.

WWE stars that The New Day wanted in the faction

The New Day has revealed in the past that they wanted to add a few more WWE Superstars to their group. Accompanied by Big E and Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods stated in an interview with Sportskeeda a few years ago that they would like to add Tyler Breeze to their faction.

More recently, the trio revealed that they wanted to add Sasha Banks to The New Day. Additionally, former WWE Superstars Alicia Fox and Damian Sandow were other names they considered adding to the faction.