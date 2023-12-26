Big E sends heartbreaking Christmas update; Sasha Banks reacts

Former WWE Champion Big E shared a heartbreaking post today on social media, and Sasha Banks reacted.

Big E has been out of action since March 2022 due to suffering a neck injury. The injury occurred during a move performed by The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland outside the ring. The New Day member has still been unable to return to action following the injury but has made several media appearances during his time away from the ring.

Sasha Banks walked out of the company alongside Naomi last year. The duo were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but were unhappy with their booking. Naomi now performs as Trinity in IMPACT Wrestling and is the reigning Knockouts World Champion.

Big E took to social media today to reflect on his injury. The WWE Superstar joked that March 11, 2022, was a "Nice night for a neck injury," as seen in his post below.

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) took to social media to react to Big E's Christmas post. She shared a GIF of actor Tyrese Gibson from the 2001 film Baby Boy.

Bill Apter suggests Sasha Banks return to WWE for a dream match

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Sasha Banks should return to the company for a dream match.

The Boss is currently out of action with an injury. She was spotted in the crowd during AEW All In 2023 in London but has not made another appearance with the promotion. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter stated that the former champion should return to the company to battle Jade Cargill:

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said. [28:16 - 28:45]

You can check out the full video below:

Fans are hoping to see both Big E and Banks return to WWE television. Only time will tell if either superstar makes their return on the road to WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

