Big E sent out a heartfelt message to Hangman Page. The latter seemingly suffered a major injury during his match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite.

Page challenged for Moxley's AEW World Championship in a highly-anticipated match in the latter's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. As the bout got going and entered second gear, a Lariat from Moxley ended things abruptly.

Hangman Page accidentally landed on his neck following the move. Moments later, the referee stopped the bout, announcing Moxley as the winner. The crowd was left in a state of shock as they witnessed The Anxious Millennial Cowboy being stretchered out by the medical team.

Soon enough, Twitter went into a frenzy over what went down on AEW Dynamite. Many shared their best wishes for Hangman, hoping he would recover quickly.

One among them was SmackDown Superstar Big E, who's himself currently out of action due to a neck injury. The former WWE Champion sent a short message to Hangman Page, saying he was praying for his recovery.

"Praying for Hangman," tweeted Big E.

Post-match, MJF made his presence felt on Dynamite, challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at next month's Full Gear.

Big E has been out of action since March 2022

Back on WWE SmackDown's March 11, 2022 episode, Ridge Holland delivered a Belly-to-Belly Suplex on Big E at the ringside, with the latter landing on his head.

This resulted in the 36-year-old sustaining a career-threatening neck injury, from which he's recovering like a champion.

The New Day member regularly updates his fans about his recovery on social media. Considering how beloved a performer he is, many are waiting for him to return to the ring soon and reclaim his position on top of the card. A recent report even suggested that WWE planned to bring him back for Royal Rumble 2023.

We at Sportskeeda wish Hangman Page a speedy recovery. You can share your wishes for Page in the comments section below.

