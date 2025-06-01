Big E shares heartwarming message following R-Truth’s WWE exit

WWE has parted ways with R-Truth, and the industry is buzzing over what is being called one of the most shocking releases in wrestling history. Big E is now among the highly respected superstars who have spoken out about Truth's exit from the company, shedding light on what the man behind the gimmick is really like.

Big E signed his World Wrestling Entertainment developmental contract in 2009, just a year after R-Truth returned to the company after his previous two-year stint ended in 2001. At the time of E's FCW debut, Truth was working the SmackDown/ECW brand, having just defeated CM Punk in a WWE TLC dark match. The two worked together a little bit over the years. The 39-year-old was among the first talents to share Truth's departure announcement earlier this morning.

R-Truth made Big E laugh more than anyone else in WWE, which comes as no surprise. The former New Day heavyweight took to X/Twitter this afternoon to honor Truth after earlier sharing his shocking announcement. E recalled their 13-year friendship and praised Ron Killings, the man.

"No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could," Big E wrote.

Big E won his only singles match against R-Truth on the September 11, 2013, Main Event. Months later, he retained the Intercontinental Champion he held then in five non-televised Triple Threat Matches against R-Truth and either Curtis Axel or Damien Sandow.

Kevin Owens goes viral for R-Truth WWE exit remarks

Kevin Owens is one of the most-respected veterans in the WWE locker room, when it comes to fans and colleagues.

The Prizefighter took to X/Twitter today to publicly react to R-Truth's exit, and his statement is gaining ground with others.

"I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he encounters, be it the fans or every single person lucky enough to have had the privilege to work alongside him. His kindness, humility and infectious good nature makes him one of the most beloved people I’ve met in this industry and the void that his absence will leave in our locker room is immeasurable. I love you, dude," Kevin Owens wrote.

The only KO vs. R-Truth singles match took place before WWE RAW on May 26, 2015. The Main Event dark match saw Owens get the win in his first main roster taping.

