Big time veteran to win WWE Championship at some point in 2026, according to Chris Van Vliet

Cody Rhodes is heading into WrestleMania 41 as the Undisputed WWE Champion and will defend his title against John Cena. That being said, popular wrestling podcaster Chris Van Vliet predicted that a 46-year-old veteran capturing the top prize in the company is inevitable at some point in the next year.

Ad

CM Punk is set to main event Night One of this year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas. The Voice of The Voiceless will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match.

During the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown, the former AEW star finally cashed in the favor owed to him by Paul Heyman. CM Punk told Roman Reigns that The Wiseman would be in his corner at The Showcase of Immortals, not by The Tribal Chief's side.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his AskCVV edition of the INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet claimed that The Second City Saint would likely capture the world championship sometime in the next year. He stated that the outcome of a triple-threat encounter against Rollins and Reigns at 'Mania would offer a clear sign regarding CM Punk's future.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

"I think CM Punk will be winning the championship at some point in the next year [2026] or so. And I think we'll get a real indication for what's gonna happen with CM Punk based on this triple threat match [at WrestleMania 41]," Vliet said. "CM Punk - WWE Champion! Yeah, that just feels inevitable," he added. [From 34:09 to 34:34]

Ad

Ad

Veteran goes off on rant after CM Punk revealed his favor on WWE SmackDown

Vince Russo questioned the Stamford-based company's creative team after SmackDown. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, the former WWE writer voiced strong negative opinions regarding CM Punk's favor.

According to Russo, the sudden focus on Paul Heyman lacked a clear protagonist in the storyline featuring Reigns, Rollins, and The Straight Edge Superstar.

Ad

"Bro, who gives a sh*t? I'm just being honest. This angle is about Paul Heyman now? Who freaking cares whose side Paul Heyman is now? Not only that, Mac, but who the freak are we supposed to be rooting for? I think this is more convoluted than the [John] Cena heel turn. Are we supposed to be rooting for Reigns or Punk? And now this angle is about Paul Heyman? Who cares?"

Ad

Ad

Only time will tell if CM Punk defeats his rivals at The Show of Shows and bags an opportunity to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title shortly.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More